Free wellness program at Snow Centre

FALL RIVER: A free wellness program is set to be offered in the area by the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Team.

The program will take place this Friday, June 2, at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River. The topic for this discussion will be about discovering your personal strengths through activities and learning the benefits of applying them to life situations.

It will run from 12-2 p.m. at the Snow Centre.

To register call 902-460-4560 (option 1) or online at www.communityhealthteams.ca

Participants may also drop in and register onsite at beginning of the program with the presenter.