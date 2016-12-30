Dear friends,

I was honoured to participate in an announcement in my riding at the Black Cultural Centre in December. This event was to announce that Viola Desmond would be the new face of our $10 bill starting in January 2018. Viola was a remarkable woman who fought against racial segregation and was a leader of her time. I am so proud that of all the submissions of Canadian women to be placed on a bank note, that Viola was picked.

In addition, during the month of December, I had the opportunity to meet with a number of constituents around the riding at various holiday events. I attended a celebration at the Waverley Green, a tree lighting ceremony in Eastern Passage, a breakfast in Beaver Bank as well as a seniors` event in Grand Lake and a Tea and Sale in Chezzetcook. It was great to celebrate with all of you and to partake in the festivities.

I also had the chance to speak in the House of Commons this past month on the Private Member’s Bill C-311, introduced by my colleague from West Nova, Colin Fraser. This bill proposes to make Remembrance Day a national legal holiday. I am very happy to support this bill, as I believe it is important for us all to take the time to remember and to pay tribute to the brave men and women who’ve fought for our freedom here at home and abroad.

I would also like to take the time to tell you about the Canada Summer Jobs Program 2017. If you are an employer who would like to receive funding to hire a summer student, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs. If you have any questions or need any help filling out an application, please stop by my office and we will be happy to help you. Deadlines for all applications are January 20, 2017.

Government Initiatives

New Investment Hub:

The Government of Canada will dedicate $218 million over the next five years for a new investment promotion hub to make sure Canada becomes the world’s location of choice for investors. The new investment hub will be operational in 2017, with the goal of attracting new international investment while making it simple and more attractive to invest in Canada. It will build on Canada’s strengths and optimize the existing contributions of governments and the private sector. For more information visit http://news.gc.ca/web/article-en.do?mthd=index&crtr.page=1&nid=1165359&_ga=1.54414824.1306234335.1454619303

