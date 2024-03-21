COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

The following is a column for April provided by MP Darrell Samson

ELECTORAL BOUNDARIES

My previous newsletter included errors about the upcoming electoral boundary changes that are taking effect this month.

Yes, the electoral boundary redistribution is taking effect on April 15th, 2024. However, these changes will not impact my role as your federal representative. Until Parliament is dissolved for an election, I will continue to proudly serve as Member of Parliament for communities on the Eastern Shore, and in Eastern Passage and Cow Bay.

I apologize for this miscommunication and for any confusion it has caused. It is an honour to continue my job as your voice on Parliament Hill, and I thank you for your continued support.

Pat Healey interviews MP Darrell Samson at a local event. (Samson photo)

LOCAL JOURNALISM

Local Journalism is important to help keep people informed about the things that matter to them.

That’s why we have extended the Local Journalism Initiative – a program that supports journalism in communities across Canada that don’t get enough coverage.

Thanks to this program, more than 400 journalists are writing stories every year that show the different needs and viewpoints of Canadians.

Read the news release:

www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2024/03/support-for-independent-local-journalism-because-you-deserve-to-know.html?fbclid=IwAR2JMEu0QnAAc7MRVRx8e7uRfbN8AdXwazVrul9QyNZoJ39lSvoiapetWxMuse you deserve to know – Canada.ca

(Submitted photo)

INTERNATIONAL WOEMEN’S DAY

In celebration of International Women’s Day, $28.9 million in funding was announced towards fifteen projects across Canada supporting Women in the skilled trades, including…

Atlantic Canada Regional Council‘s Sisters in the Skilled Trades Project

Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency‘s Advancing Women in Apprenticeship project.

Learn more: www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2024/03/canadian-apprenticeship-strategy-women-in-the-skilled-trades-initiative.html?fbclid=IwAR24AvlGmjYLppP0Ru38j4YMMlhnr4_-vMQDLDF6yRVAFNvwmNDsEs_PPwA

(Submitted photo)

CANADIAN BREWERS

Canadian brewers are source of pride for communities and play an important part in supporting local economies. To support their operations, our government has decided to extend the cap on the excise duty adjustment for beer, wine and spirits, effective April 1, 2024.

Additionally, for two years, we are cutting the excise duty by half on the first 15,000 hectolitres for all Canadian brewers, providing a typical craft brewery with up to $86,952 in tax relief.

Learn more: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2024/03/supporting-canadian-businesses-with-alcohol-excise-duty-relief.html?fbclid=IwAR1s3mlqsItoasUKOXRU0LQ09AFCooiwd53Z_3j3pk5CLnowiJWXuqMXtBkting Canadian businesses with alcohol excise duty relief – Canada.ca

(Submitted photo)

HALIFAX TRANSIT MILL COVE FERRY SERVICE

Big news for Bedford: the long-awaited Halifax Transit Mill Cove Ferry Service project is coming to fruition.

Through a combined investment of nearly $260 million from federal, provincial, and municipal levels of government, the project is entering its second phase, which will focus on the design and construction of the terminals and procurement of ferries.

This project will bring positive changes to future housing developments in neighborhoods around the Bedford Basin, making it easier for both current and future residents to get around and stay connected.

Learn more: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/03/04/mill-cove-ferry-will-navigate-nova-scotians-bedford-downtown-halifax?fbclid=IwAR1od4OrrySrZEnZcohKzac5VIkgEj0uxZQeKpUkD-csDEywJXuS4uKkdAI

