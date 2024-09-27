COLUMN: MPs News & Views with MP Darrell Samson

The following is the monthly column submitted by MP Darrell Samson.

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR MP

Happy Halloween, Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook!

Whether you’re spending Halloween trick-or-treating, passing out some candy, carving pumpkins, or enjoying some autumn festivities, I wish you all a safe and fun-filled “spooky season.”

For the last month, I’ve been busy on Parliament Hill working with my colleagues to bring positive change to all Canadians.

We remain highly focused on building more affordable homes and boosting our economy towards growth.

There is much more to be done, and by working together, we will help more Canadians prosper.

(Submitted photo)

THANKSGIVING

Sending warm wishes to everyone in the riding this Thanksgiving.

I hope you all have a safe and enjoyable day connecting with friends and family and reflecting on everything we have to be thankful for this year.

Je souhaite une joyeuse action de grâce à tous !

Halloween safety tips form MP Samson. (Submitted photo)

HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

1. Choose the right costume

Over-sized costumes and accessories can be hazardous around candles or other ignition sources

Use face paint instead of masks—improperly-fitted masks can interfere with your child’s vision or breathing

Pick brightly colored costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists or add reflective tape to increase visibility

Dress for the weather—make sure children can fit warm clothing over or under their costumes in order to keep them warm and dry!

2. Avoid danger when decorating

Help children carve pumpkins to avoid injuries

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters, and matches are all fire hazards. Keep them away from flammable objects

3. Stay alert while trick-or-treating

Keep your children safe by teaching them to stay visible and to be aware of their surroundings.

4. Be cautious with candy and toys

Always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children.

This monthly column has been submitted by MP Darrell Samson