Naugle signed by U.S. race team’s development program

PENSACOLA, FLA.: A Dartmouth racer is joining a U.S.-based race team’s development program.

Earlier this week, Rackley WAR Racing announced Nic Naugle of Dartmouth would be joining their teams racing development program.

Naugle has raced in the Maritimes wheeling the no. 08 on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

The 26-year-old raced through the Bandoleros and Legends circuits and is a regular in the East Coast Int’l Pro Stock Tour.

Naugle will make his first start with the team this weekend in Southern Super Series action .

The race will take place at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. On Sept. 28.

He is an Engineering graduate from Dalhousie University.

Naugle has raced in the states at such tracks as Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and New Smyrna Speedway.