HERH students, chaperones return from European adventure

MILFORD: Forty-four students from Hants East Rural High and six chaperones just returned from an 11-day adventure to Europe.

The trip, called Canada’s Battlefields, saw them go through Amsterdam, Belgium, France, with stops to honour our lost war heroes from World War I and World War II.

Trevor Comeau was among those who organized the trip.

He said that in 2026, HERH’s Europe trip will see them go to Greece while in 2027 they will visit Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and France.

In Amsterdam, students were able to experience Dutch treats such as Stroopwafel and French Fries but also allowed them to see some wonderful sites such as the Flower Market, the Anne Frank House, Central Station, and the famous red-light district.

“About half of the group chose an optional excursion to go for a three-hour bike ride through the Dutch countryside including a visit to an original windmill,” said Comeau.

The tour continued to Belgium. In Brussels, students visited Atomium and the Mini-Europe Park, as well as visiting the Old city center.

“The group then continued on to Bruges, a beautiful canal city with stunning architecture and churches,” he said.

The six chaperones on the trip. (Submitted photo)

During their two-and-a-half days in Belgium, students indulged in Belgian French fries, waffles, and chocolates.

“Although students enjoyed visiting the Belgian and French cities of Ypres, Lille & Caen, the following five days were very much dedicated to honoring our lost heroes from WWI & WWII. In Belgium, students visited Bergen-op-Zoom War Cemetery, attended the Last Post ceremony at Menin Gate, went through the underground tunnels and trenches at Passchendaele, visited the Flanders Museum in Ypres and visited the memorial to Lt. Col. John McCrae at Essex Farm Cemetery, the location where it is said he started writing “In Flanders’ Fields.” Said Comeau.

(Submitted photo)

In France, the group started with visits to many WWI commemorative sites such as: a nighttime stops at the Ring of Remembrance, a visit to the trenches and monument at Vimy Ridge and a stop at the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial.

“It was then time to move on to Normandy and pay our respects to the fallen of WWII, visiting Beny-sur-mer War Cemetery, Juno Beach, Gold Beach, and the Garden of the Nova Scotians at the Ardennes Abbey,” he said.

The tour finished with two days in Paris visiting the newly opened Notre Dame Cathedral, l’Arche de Triomphe, les Invalides, l ’Opéra Garnier, Montmartre, les Champs Elysée, the Louvre and finishing it all off with a climb of the Eiffel Tower and a nighttime cruise of the Seine River.

“This trip was a wonderful blend of active city adventures and calm moments of reflection and thanks on the Battlefields,” said Comeau.

“Students came away with a better understanding of the sacrifice many Canadians made and some new skills that will make them better future world travelers.”

(Submitted photo)