UPPER SACKVILLE: RCMP are searching for a truck with a snowmobile that was taken March 28.

The incident happened at a property in Upper Sackville

Police say it was a GMC Sierra that was transporting a snowmobile which was stolen.

(RCMP photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The truck was bearing NS plate GGM917 and VIN 1GTP9AEK9MZ15065.

Anyone with info is asked to call police at 902-896-5000 or http://crimestoppers.ns.ca.

File: 25-42192