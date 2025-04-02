N.S. announces expanded paid domestic violence leave

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians experiencing domestic violence have access to more paid leave starting April 1.

The province has increased paid domestic violence leave from three to five days, giving employees more time to seek medical, legal and social supports without the added concern of lost income.



“Nobody should have to choose between their safety and their paycheque,” said Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“Expanding paid leave gives Nova Scotians experiencing domestic violence more time and support to get help and rebuild their lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Employees with at least three months of service are now entitled to up to 16 consecutive weeks of domestic violence leave, plus 10 additional days that can be taken either consecutively or intermittently.

Five days are paid and may be used during either the 16-week leave or the 10-day leave.



This change follows consultations with community partners, including unions, employers and advocacy groups.

It aligns with the 2024 bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic, as well as recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission, the Desmond Fatality Inquiry and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

ADVERTISEMENT:

-an estimated one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime

-the cost of domestic violence to the Canadian economy is estimated to be more than $7 billion annually, including lost productivity and healthcare costs

– in the past year, more than 10,000 Nova Scotians accessed domestic violence services through public and community-based programs