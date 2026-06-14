Cox, Foley earn top athletic honours at Hants East Rural High

Cameron Cox and Sierra Foley were named HERH's Athletes of the Year. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Years of dedication, countless practices, long days balancing academics and athletics, and the support of family, coaches and teammates all culminated in a special moment for Sierra Foley and Cameron Cox on Thursday night.

The two graduating seniors were named Hants East Rural High School’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year during the school’s annual athletic awards ceremony in Milford.

For both athletes, the recognition represented much more than success on the playing field.

“It is an incredible honour, and I am very grateful to receive this recognition,” said Foley.

“Looking back on my four years of high school athletics, I am proud of everything I was able to accomplish both on and off the field, court, track and rink.”

Foley said being selected from among the many talented athletes at HERH made the award especially meaningful.

“This award means a lot because I know how much hard work, dedication and commitment went into getting here,” she said. “There are so many talented athletes in our school, so to be chosen for this award is something I will always be proud of.”

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Throughout her high school career, Foley was the definition of a multi-sport athlete, representing the Tigers in basketball, hockey, soccer, track and field, and softball. She also took part in sports and training opportunities outside of school.

Her involvement in so many activities helped shape her not only as an athlete, but also as a leader.

“Being involved in so many sports allowed me to develop different skills, build lasting friendships, and learn important lessons about teamwork, leadership, resilience and commitment,” she said.

For Foley, the award symbolizes far more than athletic achievements and statistics.

“It reflects the countless hours of training, early mornings, late nights, sacrifices and determination that went into balancing sports and academics throughout high school,” she said.

She also hopes younger athletes can see what is possible through hard work and perseverance.

“It means a lot to me because I have a younger sister and younger athletes who look up to me,” said Foley. “I hope that by setting a positive example, I can show them that with hard work, perseverance and dedication, they can achieve their goals as well.”

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Like many student-athletes, Foley faced the challenge of maintaining strong academic standing while competing in multiple sports seasons throughout the year.

“Balancing multiple sports while maintaining high academic standing and earning honours required a lot of organization, discipline and time management,” she said.

“There were many days when I went from school to practices, games, workouts and then home to complete assignments and study.”

She credited goal-setting and organization for helping her succeed in both the classroom and athletics.

Foley was quick to acknowledge the many people who helped her along the way.

“My parents and family were always there to encourage me, support me and help me through the busy schedule that came with being a student-athlete,” she said.

“My coaches challenged me to work harder, believe in myself and become a better athlete and leader.

“My teachers were supportive and helped me stay on track academically, while my teammates and friends motivated me to continue pushing myself.”

She also offered special thanks to her boyfriend, whom she described as one of her biggest supporters throughout her high school journey.

“This award may have my name on it, but it reflects the support, encouragement and belief that so many people have given me over the last four years,” said Foley.

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For Cox, earning Male Athlete of the Year marked the achievement of a goal that had been years in the making.

“It really means a lot,” he said.

“When I got the Chester Clark Up and Coming Grade 9 Athlete Award three years ago, Athlete of the Year became my goal.”

Adding to the significance of the accomplishment was a family connection.

“My father was also Athlete of the Year when he graduated in 1988 from South Colchester High School, and I thought it would be cool if I could get it as well,” said Cox.

Cox’s athletic resume is equally impressive. During his senior year, he competed in baseball, volleyball, rugby, rugby sevens and track and field.

In Grades 9 and 10, he also participated in basketball and badminton before narrowing his focus.

“I had to stop playing those sports in order to focus more on rugby and track,” he said.

The award was particularly satisfying because of the work Cox put in behind the scenes over the past year.

“Around this time last year, I asked my volleyball and rugby sevens coach Richard Ashton if he could train me to get faster and stronger,” said Cox. “He said yes and we got to work. It feels great that it paid off.”

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Like Foley, Cox had to navigate a demanding schedule that often required balancing multiple sports at the same time.

“I’ve always loved playing sports and I’ve gotten used to juggling work, school and sports,” he said. “The biggest struggle for me has always been juggling multiple sports in one season.”

He praised the coaches who worked together to allow him to compete in several sports without forcing him to choose between them.

During the fall season, baseball coach Paul Priess and volleyball coach Richard Ashton accommodated schedule conflicts. In the spring, rugby coaches Brandon Horne and Nolan Isenor supported his commitments to track and field, while track coaches Mrs. Juurlink, Mr. Nolan and Ben Good were equally understanding when rugby obligations arose.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without these amazing and very supportive coaches,” said Cox.

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He also credited his parents for playing a major role in his success.

“Of course, I couldn’t do it without the support I get from my loving parents who spend all their time watching me compete and volunteering their time to help out with my teams,” he said.

For Foley and Cox, the Athlete of the Year awards serve as fitting recognition for two seniors who spent their high school careers representing HERH with excellence, commitment and pride.

While the awards celebrate individual accomplishments, both athletes made it clear their success was built on the support of those around them — and on years of hard work pursuing goals that, on Thursday night, became reality.

Other major award winners announced at HERH included:

Leadership – Sophie McEachern and Cameron Turner

Grade 9 Up and Coming (Chester Clark Memorial Award) – Xander Boutilier andChloe Bokma

Tiger Spirit – Tyler Feindel-Sherry and Claire Steele.

Chloe Bokma (right) and Xander Boutilier. (Submitted photo)

Sophie McEachern and Cam Turner. (Submitted photo)

Claire Steele and Tyler Feindel-Sherry. (Submitted photo)