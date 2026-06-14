Lockview High Prom 2026 in photos

Mr. Chiasson was very popular with many of the students at the prom at LHS. (Healey photo)
FALL RIVER: Saturday ended on a beautiful note with Lockview High holding their prom.
After some students got prom photos at various locations during the afternoon, the students gathered for a night of fun and food trucks at the school in Fall River.
With a red carpet like entrance to the school gymnasium, where they got to get their dance on or go outside to enjoy some food, including Mr. Smooth, Ol’ School Donuts, and Dominic’s Cucina which had delicious tasting pizza, and was a popular spot for the students and staff.
The guys and girls were looking all very nice looking all done up and dressed up for the night to celebrate them at prom.
Here are some photos that our Pat Healey snapped at Prom 2026: