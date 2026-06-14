Lockview High Prom 2026 in photos

Mr. Chiasson was very popular with many of the students at the prom at LHS. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Saturday ended on a beautiful note with Lockview High holding their prom.

After some students got prom photos at various locations during the afternoon, the students gathered for a night of fun and food trucks at the school in Fall River.

With a red carpet like entrance to the school gymnasium, where they got to get their dance on or go outside to enjoy some food, including Mr. Smooth, Ol’ School Donuts, and Dominic’s Cucina which had delicious tasting pizza, and was a popular spot for the students and staff.

The guys and girls were looking all very nice looking all done up and dressed up for the night to celebrate them at prom.

Here are some photos that our Pat Healey snapped at Prom 2026:

Cheesing for the camera as they enter prom at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

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Looking good at Prom. (Healey photo)

Two grads enter the prom all smiles ready to continue the fun. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Laker News’ friend Dallas Francis and his date enter the prom at LHS. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

Sarah Hughes and a friend enjoy a meal from some food trucks. (Healey photo)

A student gives Miss Tasker a hug. (Healey photo)

Hailey MacDonald and her date, her boyfriend Trenton were looking great as they came into prom at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

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Ol’ School Donuts was among the three food trucks at prom. (Healey photo)

Smiles for the camera at Lockiew High prom. (Healey photo)

Mr. Chiasson with another photo with students who liked him at prom. (Healey photo)

The entrance for prom was done up to look beautifully in Lockview blue. (Healey photo)

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Cheesing for the camera at LHS Prom. (Healey photo)

A hug for a teacher at prom. (Healey photo)

Two grads were stylin and profiling heading into Lockview Prom. (Healey photo)