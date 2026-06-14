Community Featured

Lockview High Prom 2026 in photos

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

June 14, 2026 , , , ,
Mr. Chiasson was very popular with many of the students at the prom at LHS. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Saturday ended on a beautiful note with Lockview High holding their prom.

After some students got prom photos at various locations during the afternoon, the students gathered for a night of fun and food trucks at the school in Fall River.

With a red carpet like entrance to the school gymnasium, where they got to get their dance on or go outside to enjoy some food, including Mr. Smooth, Ol’ School Donuts, and Dominic’s Cucina which had delicious tasting pizza, and was a popular spot for the students and staff.

The guys and girls were looking all very nice looking all done up and dressed up for the night to celebrate them at prom.

Here are some photos that our Pat Healey snapped at Prom 2026:

Cheesing for the camera as they enter prom at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Looking good at Prom. (Healey photo)
Two grads enter the prom all smiles ready to continue the fun. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)
The Laker News’ friend Dallas Francis and his date enter the prom at LHS. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)
Sarah Hughes and a friend enjoy a meal from some food trucks. (Healey photo)
A student gives Miss Tasker a hug. (Healey photo)
Hailey MacDonald and her date, her boyfriend Trenton were looking great as they came into prom at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ol’ School Donuts was among the three food trucks at prom. (Healey photo)
Smiles for the camera at Lockiew High prom. (Healey photo)
Mr. Chiasson with another photo with students who liked him at prom. (Healey photo)
The entrance for prom was done up to look beautifully in Lockview blue. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cheesing for the camera at LHS Prom. (Healey photo)
A hug for a teacher at prom. (Healey photo)
Two grads were stylin and profiling heading into Lockview Prom. (Healey photo)

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

News Featured

Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for May

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Community Sports

Cox, Foley earn top athletic honours at Hants East Rural High

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Photos/Video: Kinsmen Club of Sackville hosts annual Rods to Wheels Car Show

June 13, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Community Featured

Lockview High Prom 2026 in photos

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey
News

WCB Nova Scotia announces first rate cut in a generation  

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for May

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey
Community East Hants Sports

Cox, Foley earn top athletic honours at Hants East Rural High

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing