Fall River man facing impaired driving charges after MVC in Spry Bay area

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER/HRM: A 20-year-old Fall River man is facing impaired driving charges after police arrested him following a single-vehicle collision in the Spry Bay area.

The man was one of two people arrested in two separate collision by police on June 11

In the Spry Bay collision on June 11, at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a white SUV with roof racks in the ditch between the landfill and Sheet Harbour.

Officers patrolled the area, and further west to Spry Bay, but did not locate the vehicle.

At 3:50 p.m., a second report was received regarding a white vehicle in the ditch near Boutilier’s Settlement Rd. in Spry Bay.

Officers made an immediate patrol and located a Jeep Grand Cherokee with roof racks in the ditch, with a driver inside.

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Officers spoke with the driver and observed signs of impairment.

A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a fail.

The 20-year-old man from Fall River was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to the Sheet Harbour RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples registering 90 mg% each.

The man was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

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Later on June 11, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers, EHS and fire services responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Crowell Rd. Upon arrival, officers located a Volkswagen GTI in the ditch with two injured passengers.

The vehicle appeared to have left the road and collided with a driveway culvert.

Officers learned that firefighters had located the driver leaving the scene and brought him back to the crash site.

While speaking with the driver, an officer observed signs of impairment.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour, was arrested for impaired driving.

The driver and two passengers, a 19-year-old man from Head of Chezzetcook and an 18-year-old man from Grand Desert, were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

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While at the hospital, a sample of the driver’s blood was obtained for analysis at a forensic lab to determine blood alcohol concentration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Impaired driving is a leading factor in serious collisions and remains a significant threat to public safety on our roads.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs and to always choose a safe way home.

File #: 26-90650, 26-90839