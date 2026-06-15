Supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ community with investment in Truro Pride

Dave Ritcey, speaks at an event at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on September 24. (Province of Nova Scotia)

TRURO: A Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River organization serving 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians is receiving support from the Houston Government, Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA Dave Ritcey announced June 15.

The Houston Government is providing $50,000 to Truro Pride for hosting a provincial conference this year.

The event will focus on strengthening connection, collaboration, knowledge-sharing and capacity across the 2SLGBTQIA+ non-profit sector in Nova Scotia.

“I am pleased to see our government investing in Truro with the announcement of a new conference in collaboration with Truro Pride” said MLA Ritcey.

“This conference will uplift the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and the organizations that support it. I’m proud to stand behind organizations like Truro Pride who make our communities more welcoming and inclusive.”

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In this announcement, the Houston Government also shared that multiple community organizations across the province are receiving more than $176,000 for 11 projects.

This is being done through the first round of grants in the 2SLGBTQIA+ Community Impact Grant program.

Quick Facts:

The Province’s 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan and the 2SLGBTQIA+ Community Impact Grant program were announced in January

Community-based organizations can apply for a grant of up to $25,000 per project through the program

Funding for the first round of grants in this program is from the 2025-26 fiscal year

The office also provides funding through the Community Network Grant program