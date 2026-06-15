Community News

Rec Van visiting communities across HRM

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ByPat Healey

June 15, 2026 , , , , ,
The HRM Rec Van is making visits to our area this summer. (HRM photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Rec Van will once again be travelling across the region this summer.

Starting Monday, July 6, the Rec Van will travel to different rural communities from Mondays to Thursdays every week.

A range of recreation activities will be offered, including basketball, soccer, washer toss, giant checkers, archery, skipping, giant cup stacking and more.

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Rec Van services are free for residents and open to all ages.

The final day of the Rec Van will be Monday, Aug. 24.

It is expected to make visits to Upper Musquodoboit on July 8 at 1 p.m., Carroll’s Corner Community Centre on July 15 at 10 a.m., and Middle Musquodoboit Park on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. The visits are weather dependent.

For more information, including the complete Rec Van schedule, visit: halifax.ca/RecVan.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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