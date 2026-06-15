RCMP urges public to help prevent school bus red light violations

ELMSDALE: RCMP are reporting an alarming number of school bus red light violations (RLV) during the first 10 days of this month.

According to Const. Andrew Ouellette, Community and School Safety Officer with East Hants RCMP, there are between 10 and 20 reported school bus red light violations (RLVs) every month, nearly one per school day, in East Hants.

These incidents are reported by school bus drivers responsible for ensuring students travel safely to and from school.

He said, alarmingly, 10 violations were reported within the first ten days of school this June.

“This level of unsafe driving behaviour in our community is unacceptable and must stop before a serious incident occurs,” said Const. Ouellette told The Laker News.

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Bus drivers are often unable to obtain licence plate information, as their primary focus must remain on student safety.

Often, vehicles pass too quickly or approach from the opposite direction, making identification difficult.

When offenders are identified by police, investigations reveal that many drivers fail to notice a stopped or stopping school bus due to distraction. In other cases, drivers knowingly pass a bus while children are boarding or exiting because they are in a hurry.

Both situations pose a significant and preventable risk to student safety.

Police are urging members of the public to assist in reporting these violations. In many cases, there are witnesses present who do not report these, resulting in key evidence not getting to police.

“We are asking anyone who witnesses a school bus red light violation to report it immediately,” said Const. Ouellette.

“Whether you are a parent or guardian at a bus stop, or a driver stopped in traffic, your information may help hold offenders accountable and keep children safe.”

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When a school bus is preparing to stop and its alternating amber lights are flashing, drivers in both directions must slow down and prepare to stop. Failure to do so may result in a fine of $295 and three demerit points.

When a school bus has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, all drivers must come to a complete stop. Failure to stop can result in a $410 fine and six demerit points.

For new drivers, accumulating six or more demerit points results in an automatic six-month licence suspension.

Community Responsibility

With the school year nearing its end, police are reminding drivers that vigilance remains critical.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting students,” said Const. Ouellette.

“Let’s work together to end the school year safely by reducing school bus red light violations.”