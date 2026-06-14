Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for May

HALIFAX: Regional Police in Halifax charged 50 drivers with impaired related offences during the month of May.

Of the 50 drivers, 32 were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, four were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug and 14 drivers were issued driving suspensions for operation of a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (80-320mg %) with 12 drivers being at least twice the legal limit.

Twelve drivers refused to provide a breath sample and were charged with the offence of refusal.

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Of the 50 drivers, 17 calls were received from people who suspected impaired driving.

Police thanked the public for reporting suspected impaired drivers and encourage anyone to call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is driving impaired.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

If you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.