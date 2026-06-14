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Halifax Regional Police release impaired driving statistics for May

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ByPat Healey

June 14, 2026 , , , ,
An HRP cruiser. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

HALIFAX: Regional Police in Halifax charged 50 drivers with impaired related offences during the month of May.

Of the 50 drivers, 32 were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, four were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug and 14 drivers were issued driving suspensions for operation of a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (80-320mg %) with 12 drivers being at least twice the legal limit.

Twelve drivers refused to provide a breath sample and were charged with the offence of refusal.

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Of the 50 drivers, 17 calls were received from people who suspected impaired driving.

Police thanked the public for reporting suspected impaired drivers and encourage anyone to call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is driving impaired.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

  • Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed
  • Drifting in and out of lanes
  • Tailgating and changing lanes frequently
  • Making exceptionally wide turns
  • Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance
  • Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights
  • Disregarding signals and lights
  • Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly
  • Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on
  • Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

If you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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