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LWF Archives to hold open house June 15 in Fall River

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ByPat Healey

June 14, 2026 , , , , ,
LWF Archives (Aubmitted/Facebook photo)

FALL RIVER: If you want to know more about the history of your own family or community, there’s an opportunity for you on Monday, June 15.

The LWF Archives is holding an Open House that day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River (LWF) Hall, 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.

Members of the local historical society will be on hand to answer questions, show historic photos, and share information about the area’s early families, industries and schools.

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There will be videos of long-time residents telling stories about the history of the area.

Visitors can tour the Archives wing at the back of the LWF Hall to see first-hand the resources and artifacts there.

All are welcome.

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be available.

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ByPat Healey

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LWF Archives to hold open house June 15 in Fall River

June 14, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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