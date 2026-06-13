Photos/Video: Kinsmen Club of Sackville hosts annual Rods to Wheels Car Show

LOWER SACKVILLE: A large crowd came out to check out the cars of various eras at the annual Kinsmen Club of Sackville “Rods to Wheels” Car Show in support of MS Canada.

It was originally scheduled for May 30 but weather forced it to be rescheduled for May 6.

The car show took place at Stoneridge Fellowship grounds on Temple Terrace in Lower Sackville.

The show featured: Exhibitor Awards, Food Trucks, Online Auction, 50/50 draw, Prize draws, T shirts, Digital pictures, Race cars, Special feature exhibits, Contests, Model Car Hobby Show, and more.

Pat interviews two of the organizers of the car show. (Dagley Media photo)

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The Laker News stopped by for a video story.

Here’s our highlights of the day, including a chat with the organizers.

Video sponsored by Cooperators Insurance Elmsdale (Glynn and Dana Irving)

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

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(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)