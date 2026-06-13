Sipekne’katik RCMP arrest man after reports he followed, approached youth in community

INDIAN BROOK: Sipekne’katik RCMP Detachment officers are aware of reports of a man in a red Hyundai Tucson who has followed and approached youth in the community.

On June 12, officers safely arrested a man as part of this investigation. Further information will be shared when available about charges.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

Support services are available, including through RCMP Victim Services.

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Anyone with information is asked to call Sipekne’katik RCMP Detachment at 902-758-3388.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

In an emergency, call 911.