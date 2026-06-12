Charlee’s dream becomes reality as accessible playground opens at Enfield District School

Charlee Smith cuts the ribbon to officially open the accessible playground at Enfield District School. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The smile on Charlee Smith’s face said it all.

After three years of advocacy, fundraising, planning, and community support, the Enfield District School student officially cut the ribbon Friday morning on the school’s new accessible playground , a space designed to ensure all children can play together, regardless of ability.

For Charlee, who helped spark the project by courageously speaking up about the need for an accessible playground, the moment was one she had been waiting a long time to experience.

“I’m very excited that this is finally open so I can play with my friends at recess,” Charlee told The Laker News in an interview moments after cutting the ribbon.

“And so kids in the future can finally play with everyone together, even if they’re in wheelchairs, or if they have braces or if they have walkers or anything.”

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When asked what it was like cutting the ribbon, Charlee summed up the experience in one word.

“It was crazy,” she said with a laugh.

And when it came to choosing her favourite feature?

“I think I like everything, really. Everything’s amazing, especially that it’s accessible. That’s my favourite part. It’s accessible.”

Principal Heather von Kintzel welcomed students, staff, families, community partners, and special guests to the grand opening celebration, thanking everyone who played a role in bringing the project to life.

“Mostly thanks to Charlee for helping us start this process,” von Kintzel said. “Lots of people were involved. We are so appreciative.”

(Healey photo)

Vice-principal Katie Wilson reflected on the journey that led to the opening day celebration.

“Nearly three years ago, a remarkable young student courageously advocated for her needs and helped us better understand the importance of accessibility, inclusion and belonging,” Wilson said.

“Through her voice, determination and leadership, she inspired our school community to recognize that every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn and connect alongside their friends and classmates.”

Wilson said Charlee and her mom Chelsea’s advocacy challenged the school community to think differently about barriers and inspired a vision for a playground where every child belongs.

“Today, we celebrate not only a new playground, but also the vision, perseverance and collective effort that made it happen,” she said.

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VP Katie Wilson and Charlee. (Healey photo)

She credited the school’s Parent Teacher Association, Student Advisory Council, local businesses, donors, the Municipality of East Hants, and the Province of Nova Scotia (Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald) for helping transform the dream into reality.

Wilson also offered special praise to Charlee and her family.

“Above all, I want to thank Charlee for being a model of patience and perseverance,” Wilson said.

“We thank your family too, for being that strong voice and helping us push through and raising awareness and making this become a reality for all of us.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Wilson reflected on seeing the playground finally being used by students.

Wilson said one of the most rewarding parts of the day was watching children who may not normally be able to fully participate on traditional playground equipment enjoying the new space alongside their classmates.

“The children have waited so long that they know the value of this project,” she said. “They are sharing and they’re taking care of it, and they’re taking turns and they know to enjoy the experience.”

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Councillor Sandra Garden Cole watches Charlee on part of the new playground. (Healey photo)

Wilson hopes the project serves as an example for other schools and communities across the province.

“Let this be the seed that grows into a more accessible Nova Scotia,” she said.

“Every kid should be able to participate.”

For Charlee, however, the significance of the day came back to something simple but powerful, having a place where everyone can play together.

And thanks to her determination, that opportunity will now be available for generations of Enfield District School students to come.