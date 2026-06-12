From the Cruiser – June 9, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service.

The following are highlights from the week as provided by Cpl. Jody Simpson, with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’S

East Hants RCMP had five traffic collisions over the past week.

Officers responded to each and those are currently under investigation.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the driver in the picture.

The person fled from police in Elmsdale.

Police file 2026754861.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued two Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding in a school zone, and driving in a lane occupied by an emergency vehicle.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when they observe emergency vehicles with their lights flashing.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Gerrard Poisson.

He is wanted for Failure to appear in relation to Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Harm charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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