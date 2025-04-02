Commissionaires Nova Scotia and Trevor Godinho partner again to

honour veterans through Honour Country Sacrifice

HALIFAX: Commissionaires Nova Scotia (CNS) and internationally acclaimed Toronto-based photographer Trevor Godinho are issuing a special call for WWII, Korean War and Persian Gulf war veterans to participate in the Honour Country Sacrifice portrait series.

This powerful project captures the faces and stories of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veterans and service members, preserving their legacies for future generations.

Last fall, CNS hosted Godinho at their Head Office in Bedford to capture portraits and service stories of Nova Scotians.

On April 4 and 5, 2025, CNS will welcome Godinho back, where he will photograph veterans and CAF members to document their personal experiences.

Originally inspired by a Remembrance Day spent listening to WWII and NATO veterans in 2017, Honour Country Sacrifice goes beyond medals and accolades—it focuses on the individuals behind the uniform.

The project is lasting tribute to service and sacrifice, highlighting the diverse makeup of the CAF, showcasing veterans of all genders, gender expressions, people of colour, 2SLGBTQI+ and Indigenous communities.

“In 2020, I had the privilege of witnessing Trevor capture a deeply moving moment between WWII veteran Fred Arsenault and the machine gun he carried in Europe,” says Barry Pitcher, CEO of CNS.

“Trevor’s ability to preserve history through photography is unparalleled. Since Halifax is home to the Forces’ largest military base, we knew we had to bring him back to Nova Scotia to continue this work.”

For one hundred years, Commissionaires has been committed to providing employment opportunities for veterans, their families and others who wish to contribute to the security and well-being of Canadians. This project was a natural fit.

Since its inception, Honour Country Sacrifice has documented hundreds of CAF members across Canada, from British Columbia and Ontario to Nova Scotia, with Godinho returning to Halifax to continue to expand the series.

His goal is to capture the stories of 400 active and retired CAF members from across Canada, culminating in a nationwide exhibition to raise public awareness about the stories and diversity of Canada’s military members and their families.

“As time passes, so too do the voices of those who served,” says Godinho when asked why he created the project.

“It is an opportunity to honor and preserve the remarkable stories of veterans and members of the forces before they are lost to time, ensuring their sacrifices and experiences are never forgotten.”

CNS and Godinho are seeking WWII, Korean War, and Persian Gulf War veterans for this free portrait opportunity, among other veterans and CAF members. If necessary, arrangements can be made for off-site photo sessions (please contact CNS head office).

Participants are not required to wear uniforms but are encouraged to bring memorabilia, or personal items that reflect their service and share who they are as an individual.

“I enlisted in 1950 in Halifax… My first two years in the army were in the infantry with the Royal Canadian Regiment. I did a tour of Korea with them as an Infantry Wireless Operator,” said Sergeant (Ret’d) Reginald Hugh Borden last November in Halifax, when asked about his military experience.

“When I got back…. I went out and got my jump wings, my paratroop wings, from there… I was in several units and my longest term was with the Black Watch. I joined them in Germany.”

Borden retired in Debert, NS in 1975 and was only 18 years old when he began his service.

He was just one of the many veterans and serving members Godinho had the opportunity to include in the project last November.

Borden’s entire two-and-a-half-minute story can be found on the Honour Country Sacrifice website along with the many others who have participated in the series.

Godinho is funding the project from himself and through support of people and organizations, like CNS.

Donations can be made through his GoFundMe page, where he states, “Every contribution counts, and all donors will be acknowledged on our official website as a testament to your support in ensuring that the sacrifices of our service [people] are never forgotten.”

Those interested in participating in the project on April 4 and 5 can sign up through CNS’ Calendly booking page.

The portrait sittings take no more than 15 minutes.

Some participants choose to be photographed in their uniform others wish to have something they are proud of or a personal item like a family photo, or something military or trade related. Some veterans have chosen to be photographed with another serving member with whom they share a special bond.

To learn more about the project visit honourcountrysacrifice.com or follow the project on Instagram: @honourcountrysacrifice.