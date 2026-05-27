Beaver Bank man arrested for impaired driving, dangerous driving after MVC

BEAVER BANK: A 42-year-old man from Beaver Bank has been arrested for dangerous driving and impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Beaver Bank.

The collision, which took place on Tuesday evening around 8:15 p.m., knocked out power for several hours to residents in the area. Power did get restored early Wednesday morning.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, EHS, and local volunteer fire services responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Beaver Bank Rd.

Upon arrival, officers located a BMW 330 in a driveway.

The investigation revealed the vehicle had been travelling southbound on Beaver Bank Rd. before the driver lost control, left the roadway, travelled through a ditch and over a culvert, and became airborne before striking a power pole and cutting it in half.

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The driver, a 42-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was outside the vehicle and being treated by fire services.

Police said the passenger, a 40-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was unresponsive in the front passenger seat and also being treated by firefighters.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated the driver may have been impaired and operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner.

He was arrested and given a blood demand before being transported to hospital by EHS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was also transported to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, a sample of the driver’s blood was obtained for analysis at a forensic lab to determine blood alcohol concentration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with video footage of the BMW as it travelled south on Beaver Bank Rd. between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-81478