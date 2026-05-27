Nearly one in 10 drivers stopped charged during Canada Road Safety Week enforcement

An RCMP officer talks with a motorist during a checkpoint. 9Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media)

FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE: Nearly one in ten drivers stopped by Nova Scotia RCMP during Canada Road Safety Week enforcement efforts were charged with an offence, as officers observed unsafe driving behaviours across the province.

Between May 12 and 19, officers conducted more than 2,200 hours of enforcement, checked 6,488 vehicles, and set up 99 checkpoints across Nova Scotia.

The campaign resulted in:

29 Criminal Code charges related to impaired driving

12 roadside suspensions for alcohol and drug impairment

More than 600 summary offence tickets, including: 538 for aggressive driving 42 for distracted driving 26 for failing to wear a seatbelt



“These results show that risky driving behaviours continue on our roads,” said Insp. Jeff Mitchell, Officer in Charge of RCMP Nova Scotia Traffic Services.

“Every driver has a direct impact on road safety. The choices people make behind the wheel can prevent collisions before they happen.”

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Canada Road Safety Week is a seven-day national campaign led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police that aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

This year’s theme, “Every Road, Every Day, Everyone,” reinforces that every road user plays a role in keeping communities safe.

Throughout the week, RCMP general duty officers and traffic services units increased visibility on highways and in communities across Nova Scotia, conducting checkpoints and engaging directly with drivers to reinforce safe driving practices.

While the campaign brings focused attention to road safety, Nova Scotia RCMP emphasizes that enforcement and education efforts continue year-round.

Drivers are reminded to drive sober, stay focused behind the wheel, obey speed limits, and always wear a seatbelt.