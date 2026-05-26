EHMHA recognizes three dedicated volunteers

LANTZ: Three dedicated volunteers were recognized this week by the minor hockey association they help out with.

East Hants Minor Hockey Association announced their volunteer award winners as Coach of the Year; Manager of the Year; and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The three recipients have given their time, dedication, and heart to EHMHA.

“Volunteers are the backbone of minor hockey, and we are incredibly grateful for everything you do for our players and community,” said EHMHA in their Facebook post announcing the winners.

The recipients are:

Coach of the Year: Sean Borden

Manager of the Year: Ashley Yates

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tracy Stewart

Tracy Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Submitted photo)

Manager of the Year was Ash Yates. (Submitted photo)