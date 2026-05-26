East Hants

EHMHA recognizes three dedicated volunteers

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

May 26, 2026 , , , , ,
Sean Borden is Coach of the Year. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: Three dedicated volunteers were recognized this week by the minor hockey association they help out with.

East Hants Minor Hockey Association announced their volunteer award winners as Coach of the Year; Manager of the Year; and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The three recipients have given their time, dedication, and heart to EHMHA.

“Volunteers are the backbone of minor hockey, and we are incredibly grateful for everything you do for our players and community,” said EHMHA in their Facebook post announcing the winners.

The recipients are:

Coach of the Year: Sean Borden

Manager of the Year: Ashley Yates

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tracy Stewart 

Tracy Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Submitted photo)
Manager of the Year was Ash Yates. (Submitted photo)

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Community

Students ready to bring fairytale fun to the stage with Shrek Jr. The Musical at REC

May 26, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Community

Lantz among new Tim Hortons builds scheduled

May 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

Police charge Sipekne’katik man with manslaughter in Upper Musquodoboit death

May 25, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Community East Hants

Students ready to bring fairytale fun to the stage with Shrek Jr. The Musical at REC

May 26, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

EHMHA recognizes three dedicated volunteers

May 26, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hundreds help release trout into First Lake on Sackville Waters Awareness Day

May 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Community East Hants

Lantz among new Tim Hortons builds scheduled

May 25, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing