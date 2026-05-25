Bristol Matthews tops podium in Week 2 action at Weekly Racing Series at Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews took home the checkered flag in the feature Outlaw Bnadolero division racing on Friday night.
It was week two of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.
The nights racing was sponsored by SURGE 105/Hot Country 103.5 radio.
Matthews bested Avery Decoste to the finish line, with Ben Turple of the Enfield area in third.
In Beginner bandoleros, Ryder Smith of Wellington took the feature win and heat race win in the no. 43.
Brayden Wood and Harper Grace, two other locals, rounded out the top five.
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Bay Equipment Rentals
Weekly Racing Series
Surge / Hot Country 103.5 Night
Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on May 22, 2026
United Mortgage Alliance Beginners
1. 43 Ryder Smith
2. 18 Nic Farrell
3. 16 Sarah Vandenburg
4. 17 Brayden Wood
5. 57 Harper Grace
Heat 1: 43 Ryder Smith
United Mortgage Alliance Outlaw Bandolero:
1. 99 Bristol Matthews
2. 13 Avery DeCoste
3. 55 Ben Turple
4. 15 Adlee Lively
5. 12 Shelby Chisholm
Heat 1: 99 Bristol Matthews
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Traction Mini Stock
1. 90 Ethan Miller
2. 10 Tim Wright
3. 19 Billy Wright
4. 13 Chris McMullin
5. 68 Mitch Hopkins
Heat 1: 56 David Hibbs
Heat 2: 13 Chris McMullin
Heat 3: 19 Billy Wright
Legends (51 laps in memory of Kyle Busch)
1. 00 Caden Tufts
2. 5 Ethan Hicken
3. 9 Campbell Delaney
4. 39 Chase Livingstone
5. 20 Devin Wadden
Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken
Heat 2: 00 Caden Tufts