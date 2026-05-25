Sports

Bristol Matthews tops podium in Week 2 action at Weekly Racing Series at Speedworld

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ByPat Healey

May 25, 2026 , , , , , , , ,
Bristol Matthews races around Scotia Speedworld with the checkered flag after a win. (Photo by WingNut Productions)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews took home the checkered flag in the feature Outlaw Bnadolero division racing on Friday night.

It was week two of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

The nights racing was sponsored by SURGE 105/Hot Country 103.5 radio.

Matthews bested Avery Decoste to the finish line, with Ben Turple of the Enfield area in third.

In Beginner bandoleros, Ryder Smith of Wellington took the feature win and heat race win in the no. 43.

Brayden Wood and Harper Grace, two other locals, rounded out the top five.

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Bay Equipment Rentals

Weekly Racing Series

                        Surge / Hot Country 103.5 Night

Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on May 22, 2026

United Mortgage Alliance Beginners

1. 43 Ryder Smith

2.  18 Nic Farrell

3. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

4. 17 Brayden Wood

5. 57 Harper Grace

Heat 1: 43 Ryder Smith

United Mortgage Alliance Outlaw Bandolero:

1. 99 Bristol Matthews

2. 13 Avery DeCoste

3. 55 Ben Turple

4. 15 Adlee Lively

5. 12 Shelby Chisholm

Heat 1: 99 Bristol Matthews

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Traction Mini Stock

1. 90 Ethan Miller

2. 10 Tim Wright

3. 19 Billy Wright

4. 13 Chris McMullin

5. 68 Mitch Hopkins

Heat 1: 56 David Hibbs

Heat 2: 13 Chris McMullin

Heat 3: 19 Billy Wright

Legends (51 laps in memory of Kyle Busch)

1. 00 Caden Tufts

2.  5 Ethan Hicken

3. 9 Campbell Delaney

4. 39 Chase Livingstone

5. 20 Devin Wadden

Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken

Heat 2: 00 Caden Tufts

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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