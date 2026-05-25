New signal technology targets traffic congestion; Mayor Fillmore issues statement on announcement

HALIFAX: New signal-light technology will reduce delays and enhance traffic flow in one of the busiest traffic areas in Halifax Regional Municipality.



The province is investing $700,000 to enhance traffic lights along the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge corridor, with the municipality leading installation, implementation and ongoing monitoring.



“We’ve seen in other jurisdictions that adaptive signals are low impact and high benefit,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“They use existing infrastructure and they can be installed with relatively minor disruption, so daily commuters won’t have to worry about long construction periods or detours but will notice an improved experience through these key intersections.”

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The intersections identified for upgrades are:

– Nantucket Avenue at Victoria Road

– Nantucket Avenue at Zatzman Sportsplex

– Nantucket Avenue at Wyse Road

– North Street at Gottingen Street

– North Street at Agricola Street

– North Street at Robie Street

– North Street at Windsor Street

– North Street at Oxford Street.



Adaptive signals use camera sensors so standard traffic lights can detect real-time vehicle volumes and automatically adjust the timing of the light.

By responding to changing volumes, turning movements and congestion patterns, adaptive signals can:

– reduce delays

– improve travel times

– decrease stop-and-go conditions

– mitigate congestion during peak periods and trafficincidents.



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Technology-based projects help to maximize the efficiency of the existing transportation system, providing some relief while long-term projects are underway. They are part of building a transportation system that is smarter, offers more information to commuters, and is able to respond to current road conditions.



Quotes:

“Congestion is a daily frustration for many residents, especially along our busiest corridors. Projects like this are a practical way to improve traffic flow.

“We’re working with the Province to use technology that helps more people move through the network we already have. This is part of our broader effort to make our transportation system more efficient, reliable and ready for growth.”

— Andy Fillmore, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality



Quick Facts:

– upgrades to signals along the Macdonald Bridge corridor will start this spring, with all signals operational by fall

– in addition to the funding for this adaptive signals project, the Province has budgeted another $1 million in 2026-27 for other corridors such as Barrington Street in Halifax

– establishment of a regional transportation management centre and supporting intelligent systems is recommended in Link Nova Scotia’s Regional Transportation Plan under Action 1.1.1 and was highlighted as a priority in the government’s response

– the project supports the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Plan and Rapid Transit Strategy, helping improve how the current transportation network functions across all modes

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Mayor Fillmore response to adaptive signal technology announcement

On May 25, the Province of Nova Scotia and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced the implementation of adaptive signal technology along the Macdonald Bridge corridor — one of the busiest transportation routes in the municipality.

The Province will contribute $700,000 toward the project, while the municipality will lead the installation, implementation, and ongoing monitoring of the upgrades.

In addition to funding this project, the Province has budgeted another $1 million in 2026-27 for future corridors, including Barrington Street.

Supporting intelligent transportation systems and establishing a regional transportation management centre are identified as priority areas in the Regional Transportation Plan through Link Nova Scotia.

The project is intended to improve traffic flow and reliability along key regional corridors while supporting broader transportation planning efforts across the municipality.

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Mayor Andy Fillmore of the Halifax Regional Municipality provided the following statement in response:

“Congestion is a burden residents and businesses face every day — especially along some of our busiest corridors.

Projects like this are a practical way to improve traffic flow and reliability by making better use of the infrastructure and transportation system we already have. Not every improvement requires years of construction or major disruption — some of the most effective changes come from using smarter tools and better coordination.

As Halifax continues to grow, we need a transportation system that is more connected, more efficient, and better coordinated across the region. That means continuing to advance major infrastructure projects — like Bus Rapid Transit — while also pursuing practical and operational improvements that make a real difference in people’s daily lives. We also need to deliver these investments responsibly, in a way that builds public confidence and respects the scale of investment involved.

Residents expect governments to work together to solve problems, improve reliability, and build a transportation system ready for what comes next.”