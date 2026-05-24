Gilby scores emotional first Maritime Pro Stock Tour win at home track

Gage Gilby make sa pass on rookie driver on the tour, Owen Mahar during race action Saturday. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: There was no mistaking what the moment meant to Gage Gilby.

Just seconds after climbing from his race car in Victory Lane at Scotia Speedworld on Saturday night, cousin Polly Isenor leaped into his arms for a giant hug as tears of joy flowed from family members and cheers rang out from fans and crew members celebrating a dream realized.

Before that, Gilby, from Enfield, had climbed atop his car, raised his arms to the crowd and capped the celebration with a bow to the fans — a tribute to the late Kyle Busch — after capturing his first-ever FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour victory in dramatic fashion in the Kenny U-Pull 150.

The hometown driver made the winning move in the final corner, bumping then leader Cory Hall in the no. 83 entering turns three and four and edging ahead in the final moments of the race.

Tim Terry interviews Gage Gilby after the victory. (Healey photo)

Gage Gilby colelcts the first place trophy from race sponsor Kenny U-Pull. (Healey photo)

Gilby led only the final few feet, but it was all that mattered as he took the checkered flag in front of an energized opening night crowd.

“It’s super exciting,” Gilby said in Victory Lane after the emotional win.

“We’ve worked hard for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gilby admitted his team battled through adversity just to get to the season opener.

“We changed the power steering and everything today,” he said, noting the team overcame several issues before the race.

Colleagues of Gilby from CKG celebrate the win. (Healey photo)

The victory was also an important confidence boost for the young driver and team as they plan their season.

“We can compete with these guys,” said Gilby. “We were against some really good cars out there.”

Jordan Veinotte crossed the line third in the no. 11V after fighting back from an earlier spin.

Veinotte had one of the strongest cars in the field and spent much of the night battling near the front before rebounding for the runner-up finish.

“We’re pretty excited,” Veinotte said afterwards.

“The car was really beat up, but we kept battling.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Veinotte added the strong start gives the team confidence moving forward as they decide their plans for the remainder of the season.

“We were planning to run the first five races and decide after that if we were going to keep running full time this year,” he said. “This is going to be a good thing to help us decide that.”

He had the Eastlink Fastest Lap of the race, with a blistering 14.379 seconds

Hall finished second after leading late before Gilby’s last-lap move denied him the victory.

For Gilby, though, Saturday night was about more than a trophy. Surrounded by emotional family members, excited friends and a jubilant race team, the victory represented years of hard work finally paying off at the place he calls home.

Lucas Oil Rookie contender Owen Marhar (Hubley, NS) showed the field he came to play this season coming home fourth. Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) started at the back of the field and drove his way to fifth place finish.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 0 of Colton Noble elads the 11V Jordan Veinotte and 2 Ashton Tucker through turn one and two. (Healey photo)

Upper Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble, a rookie doing the full tour schedule in the no. 0, had the pole for the race based on heat racing action.

Noble looked solid and steady out front in clean air and when challenged by the likes of Hall, the no 2 of Ashton Tucker or the no. 08 of Nic Nuagle held them at bay for the most part.

The former Legends car driver took the checkered flag in the seventh place in the Summer Clash 250-sponsored hot rod.

He won one of the two Atlantic Tiltload heat races, setting the front row with him and Hall for the race.

Ayden Christensen is all alone as he heads down the backstretch at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen had a fourth place run in his heat and was getting good seat time during his debut race on the tour, before a flat tire and a broken swaybar link resulted in a 12th place finish.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively and Marty Prevost of Fall River were late drivers to withdraw, making the field that took the green just 14 cars.

Jarrett Butcher of Enfield in the no. 54 was quiet most of the day, and made the best of it coming home in sixth place in his Superior Foundations-sponsored red hot rod.

ADVERTISEMENT:

83 Cory Hall leads no. 08 Nic Naugle. (Healey photo)

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Jordan Veinotte

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Cory Hall

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Jordan Veinotte

QA1 Free Pass Award: Colton Noble

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Colton Noble

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Owen Mahar

The Traction Mini Stocks, who race every Friday as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series, kicked off the racing card and put on a great show for fans.

Ethan Miller (Kennetcook, NS) won the 50-lap feature.

The Maritime Allstar Series also entertained fans prior to the main event. Matt Vaughan (Fall River, NS) won the 100-lap event with Sara Thorne (Chance Cove, NL) in second and Alex Johnson (Enfield, NS) third.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Petty International Raceway next Saturday, June 6th at 4:00pm for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz in the 08 and Sarah Thorne in the 6 lead the field in a restart during the MASS Sportsman race. (Healey photo)