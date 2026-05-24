Statement from Minister Masland on death of Bridgetown volunteer firefighter

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a volunteer firefighter from the Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department while responding to a wildfire in Moschelle, Annapolis County, Thursday evening.



This tragic loss is a reminder of the extraordinary courage and selflessness firefighters demonstrate every day.”

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“Whether career or volunteer, these people put themselves in harm’s way to protect their neighbours and communities.

“Their dedication and bravery never go unnoticed, and this tragedy is felt far beyond the fire line.



“Our thoughts are with the firefighter’s family, loved ones, fellow firefighters and the entire community during this incredibly difficult time.

“We also extend our gratitude to all emergency personnel and firefighters who continue to respond to fires under difficult circumstances.”



