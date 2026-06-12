Sports

Claire Sanford announces commitment to Colgate Raiders women’s hockey team

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ByPat Healey

June 12, 2026 , , , ,
Claire Sanford. (Colgate/Instagram photo)

FALL RIVER: A women’s hockey player from Fall River has officially signed in the NCAA Division 1 hockey.

The Colgate Raiders women’s hockey team announced the signing of Claire Sanford on their Instagram page this week.

Sanford, 17, is coming off an impressive season with the Stoney Creek Sabres in the OWHL U22AA hockey league.

With the Sabres, Sanford, a defenceman, recorded 12 goals and 45 points in 43 games played. She was team captain.

Sanford helped lead the Sabres to a 2025 OWHA U22 Elite League championship.

The Raiders are a NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey team playing out of Hamilton, New York.

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ByPat Healey

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Claire Sanford announces commitment to Colgate Raiders women’s hockey team

June 12, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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