Police locate remains in search for missing newborn; two people charged in incident

HALIFAX: The search for a missing newborn baby in Halifax has concluded. Human remains of an infant were located.

New information redirected the search to Prospect Road and the surrounding area on May 24.

Remains were located at approximately 3:20 p.m. in a wooded area off Old Coach Road.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The 23-year-old woman in hospital remains in critical condition.

Police believe the woman experienced a medical emergency and do not believe her condition is the result of violence.

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On Saturday, four people known to the woman were taken into custody for questioning. Two have been released and two have now been charged.

Sukhpreet Singh, a 23-year-old man who is a relative of the woman, and his wife, 26-year-old Ramandeep Kaur, will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the following charges:

– Concealing the body of a child

– Obstruction

– Indignity to a dead body

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police extend condolences to the infant’s loved ones.

Quote from Chief Don MacLean:

“Moments like this are among the most difficult for first responders. We feel the weight of this loss and are grieving with the community while working tirelessly to find answers.

“My sincere thanks go out to the officers and ground search and rescue teams for their dedication throughout this challenging search. I urge people to take care of themselves and reach out for support if they need it.”

File 26-79385