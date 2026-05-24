Column: Growth is coming fast – we need to be ready

The following is a column submitted to The Laker News by Mayor Andy Fillmore.

People across Bedford, Fall River, Sackville, and Beaver Bank can feel how quickly HRM is changing.

Traffic is worse. Housing costs are up. Commutes are longer. And a lot of families are wondering whether roads, transit, and infrastructure can keep up with the pace of growth.

Those concerns are real.

Over the past decade, HRM grew faster than almost anyone expected. More people moved here, communities expandewd quickly, and pressure on infrastructure continued to grow.

Now, another major wave of growth is still ahead of us – especially with new defence and shipbuilding investments expected to bring more jobs and more residents to the region.

That’s why this moment matters.

If we wait until roads are overwhelmed and housing shortages get even worse, we’ll already be playing catch-up. We need to prepare now.

My job as Mayor is to make sure Halifax is ready before that happens.

That means focusing on the basics: more housing, better mobility, stronger infrastructure, and making City Hall work better for residents.

People want practical results. They want roads and transit that work better. They want projects delivered faster. And they want confidence that the city is planning ahead instead of reacting after problems get worse.

I think those expectations are fair.

At the same time, I’m really optimistic about our future.

More people and more economic activity can help support better roads, parks, recreation facilities, and public services – while creating a stronger tax base that reduces pressure on existing taxpayers.

That’s the opportunity in front of us now. The challenge is making sure Halifax is ready for it.