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N.S. NDP: Serious action needed to address gender-based violence in Nova Scotia

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ByPat Healey

May 24, 2026 , , , , , , ,
NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement in response to the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission’s report into the murder of Susan Butlin: 

“What happened to Susan Butlin is heartbreaking and enraging. The fatal mishandling of this case by the RCMP is unacceptable.

“Action must be taken today so what happened to Susan and every woman harmed by the epidemic of gender-based violence in our province never happens again. 

This report is a tragic and timely reminder that the work still needed to address gender-based violence is far from over.”

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“But instead of the sustained, dedicated action we need, the Houston government is cutting funding for domestic violence courts in Halifax and Sydney, cutting programs recommended by the Mass Casualty Commission, and failing to meaningfully invest in housing to ensure people living in abusive homes can get to safety.

“This government must take action today to make sure all women, girls, and gender-diverse Nova Scotians can live here safely.

“Fixing the epidemic of gender-based violence has to be a priority.”

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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