Lockview High alum named as one of two Sobey School of Business Valedictorians for Spring Convocation

(This story is from the news.smu.ca website as sent to us here at The Laker News)

FALL RIVER: Valedictorians Lydia Ramsay and Chloe Pobjoy-Ridolfo will represent the Sobey School of Business at their ceremonies on Wednesday, May 27.

Lydia Anne Ramsay

Accounting, Finance

Lydia Ramsay, a Lockview High alum from the Fall River area, entered Saint Mary’s University as a recipient of a Sobey Innovator Scholarship, a significant investment in her leadership and community engagement potential.

With her presence on both the Impact Fund and Venture Grade teams, it is fitting that Lydia’s university career is an excellent return on that investment, demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, high achievement, and community engagement.

This May, Lydia graduates summa cum laude from the Sobey School of Business with a Bachelor of Commerce with a double major in Finance and Accounting. She co-founded the Women in Business Society and Husky Capital, a mock investment fund structured similarly to the Impact Fund.

She delivered outstanding performances in nearly a dozen competitions over her years at Saint Mary’s, many through her involvement with Venture Grade and the Impact Fund, SMU’s student-led portfolio of $1M assets under management. She immersed herself in campus life, serving as a Residence Assistant, Teaching Assistant, and BComm Student Ambassador.

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Q&A with Lydia

What are some highlights of your involvement in the SMU Community?

I co-founded the SMU Women in Business Society and grew a small group of women into a team of 21 executives and over 300 members.

I was a co-founder of Husky Capital, where I serve as the CIO (Chief Investment Officer). Husky Capital is designed to teach new and younger students to learn to invest and make investment pitches and financial valuations. Through this, I’ve mentored a cohort of 16 Research Associates.

As a two-time Residence Assistant (RA) in Loyola Residence, I was recognized with awards for Outstanding Floor Community Development and Exceptional Demonstration of Enthusiasm & Spirit.

Lydia Ramsay moderating the women in business conference. (Submitted photo)

Tell us about some of the competitions you took part in.

McGill International Portfolio Challenge (MIPC): My team and I made it to the top 25 finals in Montreal, presenting an asset allocation strategy for a Sovereign Wealth Fund with a focus on biodiversity. We took home a $2,500 prize for the “Best Storytelling Award.”

Women’s Stock Pitch Competition: The competition is meant to highlight women in the investment profession. My team and I were the first group from the IMPACT Fund to qualify for the competition in Virginia, USA.

CFA research challenge: My team and I from the IMPACT Fund placed second.

Venture Capital Investment Competition (VCIC): In 2026, our team earned first place at the VCIC New England in Boston, USA, and in 2025, we earned third place and the Entrepreneur’s Choice Award. After placing first in Boston, we headed to Globals at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Chapel Hill, NC, USA, for the very first time in April 2026.

Atlantic Invitational Case Competition (AICC): I earned the first-place win and Best Speaker award for the Competition held by the Dalhousie Consulting Association.

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Which instructor had the biggest impact on you?

Ross Hallett and Florian Muenkel, the IMPACT Program professors, have made a significant impact in my life. Their mentorship went far beyond the classroom; they challenged me to think critically. Above all, they believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.

They wouldn’t know this, but when I got chosen for the IMPACT Fund, I couldn’t believe it. I felt I didn’t know nearly as much about the markets as my peers. They saw potential in me, and because of that, I was able to learn to understand the markets and make high-quality pitches. Soon enough, I found my voice and became one of the loudest in the classroom and was never afraid to express my opinions.

What will you miss about Saint Mary’s?

I’ll miss the sense of community the most. SMU has a way of feeling both close-knit and full of opportunity at the same time. I’ll especially miss being surrounded by such motivated and supportive people, friends, professors and mentors who constantly pushed me to grow.

What are your goals for the future?

I’ve developed a strong interest in working closely with businesses, evaluating opportunities, and contributing to long-term value creation. I’m particularly drawn to the collaborative and dynamic nature of private capital, where you’re not only analyzing investments but also engaging directly with founders and management teams.

Longer term, I hope to grow into a leadership role where I can mentor others and contribute to building strong, high-performing teams, similar to the environments that had such a meaningful impact on my own development.

What advice would you give to current students?

Be a ‘yes’ person. Say yes to opportunities that come your way, even if it puts you outside your comfort zone. Some of the best opportunities come from not knowing exactly what you’re getting into.

Pobjoy-Ridolfo, the other valedictorian, spotlight can be seen on the SMU website at the following link: Meet your Sobey School of Business Valedictorians for Spring Convocation