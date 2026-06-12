Halifax Common pool, municipal splash pads opening

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Halifax Common pool, located on the Halifax Mainland Common, will be opening on Monday, June 15.

All municipal splash pads will be opening on the same day.

The Halifax Common pool offers a 25-metre, five-lane swimming pool, three climbing walls, beach entry with play features and large universal change rooms.

Access to lane swimming and open swims are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and hours of operation, visit our website.

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The municipality operates eight splashpads across the region:

Bayers WestWood Splash Pad (Romans Avenue, Halifax)

Cole Harbour Splash Pad (Colby Drive, Cole Harbour)

George Dixon Splash Pad (Gottingen Street, Halifax)

Halifax Common Splash Pad (Central Commons, Halifax)

Isleville Street Splash Pad (Isleville Street, Halifax)

Sackville Splash Pad (First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville)

Shirley’s Splash Pad (Dartmouth Commons, Dartmouth)

Westmount School (Edward Arab Avenue, Halifax)

For the month of June, splash pads will be open 4 to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning in July, splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Summer memberships for the Bedford and Cole Harbour outdoor pools are now available for purchase at the LeBrun Recreation Centre and Cole Harbour Place, respectively.

For more information, visit our website.