Sinclair, Kikuchi among announced Sport N.S. Support4Sport award winners

WELLINGTON: The greatest in the Nova Scotia amateur sport sector were recognized May 23 as Sport Nova Scotia revealed the winners of the 2026 Support4Sport Awards at the Halifax Convention Centre.

More than 250 awards were presented to the province’s top athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and community sport organizations.

Fall River’s Ronan Sinclair from Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington was the Jr Male Athlete award winner, while Coach of the Year went to David Kikuchi of Fall River in Gymnastics.

Each of the finalists were nominated by their Provincial Sport Organization as the best in their sport. Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considered their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.

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The following is a list of the overall Support4Sport Award winners by category:

Support4Sport Official of the Year

Hockey – Shauna Neary (Herring Cove)

Support4Sport Coach of the Year

Gymnastics – David Kikuchi (Fall River)

Support4Sport Team of the Year

Sailing – Georgia & Antonia Lewin-LaFrance

Support4Sport Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Taekwondo – Ronan Sinclair (Fall River)

Support4Sport Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Speed Skating – Julia Snelgrove (Dartmouth)

Support4Sport Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Hockey – Nathan MacKinnon (Cole Harbour)

Support4Sport Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Hockey – Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton)

Sport Makes a Difference

Baseball – Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series

Surfing – Surfing Association of Nova Scotia

Tennis – Truro Tennis Club – Truro Rolling Aces

Chair Award

Paul MacIsaac

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Quotes

“Congratulations to this year’s Support4Sport award winners and nominees. Their outstanding commitment and dedication to sport in our province is something we can all be proud of. Nova Scotia is a better place because of what they contribute, both in competition and in the community.”

– Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

“The Support4Sport Awards is an event that Sport Nova Scotia looks forward to every year.

Congratulations to our award recipients and a big thank you to our partners at Support4Sport and the other sponsors who made tonight possible. It’s an honour to celebrate the outstanding achievements and talent within our provincial sport community.”

– Paul Jewer, Chair, Sport Nova Scotia Board of Directors