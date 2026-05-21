Rookies Christensen, Mahar, Noble ready to battle experience in Pro Stock season opener at Speedworld

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River (in the 0) and the 24 of Ayden Christensen race during the Pro Stock Open on Saturday. Both will be looking to make an impression as rookies when the Pro Stock Tour season starts on May 23 in Halifax. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Three local rookie drivers on the FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour will do battle with veterans and racers with a bit more experience as the green flag flies on the season opening Kenny U-Pull 150 on Saturday afternoon May 23 at Scotia Speedworld.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction will pilot the no. 24; the no. 0 will have Nine Mile River wheelman Colton Noble behind the wheel; and 66 of Owen Mahar of Hubley will battle for points during the 10-race season.

Some of the best Pro Stock drivers from across Atlantic Canada will battle it out in the season-opening 150-lap showdown as teams begin their chase for championship glory in what promises to be another unforgettable year of racing.

Fans can expect an action-packed afternoon featuring intense action the FGI Pro Stock Tour is known for.

The on-track excitement begins at 4:00 PM with Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races, leading into the Kenny U-Pull 150 main event.

Grandstands open at 1:00 PM, giving fans plenty of time to grab their seats and enjoy a cold beverage at the Turn One Bar before the green flag drops.

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Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) returns to the FGI Pro Stock Tour as the defending champion of the Series.

The depth of field is stout with former Scotia Speedworld feature winners Nicholas Naugle (Dartmouth, NS), Marty Prevost (Fall River, NS), Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and Jarrett Butcher (Porters Lake, NS) looking to take home a win and the likes of Jordan Veinotte (Porters Lake, NS), Ryan VanOirschot (Antigonish, NS) and Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) being on the cusp of their first Pro Stock Tour triumph.

A stout Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year battle will see its first round play out Saturday with Colton Noble (Upper Nine Mile River, NS), Ayden Christensen (Windsor Junction, NS) and Owen Mahar (Hubley, NS) taking to the track.

All three have had successes in the Bandolero and Legend car ranks and hope to make a splash on Canada’s biggest regional stock car touring series this Saturday afternoon in the Kenny U-Pull 150!

A returning Shawn Pierce (Newcombville, NS), former Speedworld Thunder car champion Stephen Lively (Shubenacadie, NS), Canadian Motorsports Hall of Famer Gary Elliott (Truro, NS) and Tylor Hawes (Porters Lake, NS) in a new to him car, currently round out the field with more drivers potentially throwing their names in the ring prior to Saturday’s green flag.

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The entertainment doesn’t stop with the Pro Stocks.

The Maritime All Star Series Late Model Sportsman will also be part of the racing card with a thrilling 100-lap feature event, while the always exciting Traction Mini Stocks will hit the track for a 50-lap feature that’s guaranteed to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Tickets for grandstand seating are available now through Eventbrite, with adult tickets priced at $30.00, youth tickets (8-15) at $10.00, and children 7 and under admitted free.

Pit tickets are also available for $35.00 and can be purchased at the back gate on race day. Fans can also purchase grandstand tickets at the gate on race day.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST –Kenny U-Pull 150 (as of May 20)

#08 – Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#0- Colton Noble – Upper Nine Mile River, NS

#2- Ashton Tucker – Miramichi, NB

#11 – Marty Prevost – Fall River, NS

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#13 – Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#21 – Shawn Pierce – Newcombville, NS

#24 -Ayden Christensen – Windsor Junction, NS

#25 – Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#30 – Stephen Lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#66- Owen Mahar – Hubley, NS

#72 – Tylor Hawes – Porter’s Lake, NS

If you can’t make it to the track for the Kenny U-Pull 150 at Scotia Speedworld, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will be on-site with a video crew to capture all the heart-pounding action from the track.

Whether you want to watch the race live or on-demand, you can do so by heading to www.TimsCorner.tv and purchasing an Event Pass.