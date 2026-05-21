Longtime MS Walk participant says community makes invisible illness visible; walk set for May 31

Candice Colwell has participated in the MS Walk for 20 years. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: For nearly 20 years, Candice Colwell has walked alongside family and friends at the Halifax MS Walk, raising funds and awareness for a disease that changed the course of her life.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006 shortly after graduating university and beginning her career, Colwell said the journey has brought both challenges and purpose.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs over the past 20 years,” said Colwell. “Unfortunately, five years ago, due to symptoms of MS, I had to leave my successful career in insurance.

“Since that time, I have put my main focus and passion into volunteering with MS Canada.”

The Halifax resident said taking part in the MS Walk became one of her first connections to the MS community after her diagnosis.

“Every year I register for the walk with friends and family as part of the team RightLegDown,” she said. “Last year we won top fundraising team at the Halifax walk.”

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For Colwell, the annual event is about more than fundraising.

“The sense of community is the highlight of the walk every year,” she said.

“Most people in Canada somehow have a connection to MS and walk day makes this often invisible illness not so invisible.”

This year’s Halifax MS Walk takes place Sunday, May 31 at Acadia Park, 650 Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

Check-in opens at 2 p.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at 3 p.m. before participants set out on the five-kilometre route through the park grounds.

According to Melanie Skelhorn, manager of community fundraising with MS Canada, preparations for the annual event are coming together well.

“Planning for the Halifax MS Walk has been going very well, and our coordinator has been doing an incredible job bringing all of the pieces together ahead of event day,” said Skelhorn.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated volunteers, strong community partnerships and tremendous local support helping make the event possible.”

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The event aims to bring together people living with MS, supporters, friends and families in a welcoming atmosphere featuring refreshments, music, face painting, children’s activities and opportunities to connect with others in the MS community.

“There is a place for everyone at MS Walk,” said Skelhorn.

Participants can walk as much or as little of the route as they wish, with organizers emphasizing the event’s inclusive and accessible nature. The trail surface is hard-packed crushed gravel, and leashed pets are welcome.

Organizers hope to see approximately 300 participants at the Halifax event this year as part of a nationwide goal of 11,250 walkers across more than 50 MS Walk locations.

Across Canada, MS Canada hopes to raise $4.4 million to support programs, peer support services and research aimed at improving treatments and ultimately finding a cure for MS.

“I fundraise because I want to do my part in helping people who like me live with MS, and to help fund groundbreaking research that’s happening in Canada working toward a world free of MS,” said Colwell.

People can register, donate, or learn more about the event by visiting MS Walk Canada.