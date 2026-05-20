Bedford man nabbed for impaired driving after caught speeding in Windsor Junction

WINDSOR JUNCTION/LOWER SACKVILLE: A 26-year-old Bedford man’s need for speed got him into trouble with the police – for multiple reasons on May 17.

Police say that on May 17 at approximately 8:30 p.m., an officer on proactive patrol observed a vehicle travelling 101 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was initiated at Windsor Junction Rd. and Watson Lane in Windsor Junction.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and provided a roadside breath sample that resulted in a fail.

The 26-year-old man from Bedford was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples registering 120 mg% and 100 mg%.

The man was also issued summary offence tickets for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

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On May 16, at approximately 12:50 a.m., an officer on proactive patrol observed a vehicle travelling southbound on Forest Hills Pkwy. at Cole Harbour Rd. at a high rate of speed.

The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after it pulled into a driveway on Arklow Dr. in Cole Harbour.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and provided a roadside breath sample that resulted in a fail.

The 38-year-old man from East Lawrencetown was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples registering 90 mg% each.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

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On May 18, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Hammonds Plains Rd. in Upper Tantallon.

Officers learned the man had entered a vehicle; officers located him passed out in the driver’s seat.

The 33-year-old man from Timberlea was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Tantallon RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples of 310 mg% each.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

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Impaired driving remains a leading cause of serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.

If alcohol or drugs are part of your plans, make safe choices – arrange a designated driver, use a taxi or rideshare, or plan to stay overnight. Never get behind the wheel while impaired.

Call 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.

File #: 26-76236, 26-76261, 26-76654