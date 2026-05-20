CF Snowbirds to hit pause as DND procures new air demonstration aircraft

The Snowbirds all together after landing for Air Show Atlantic in Summerside PEI in 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

(From a DND Press Release)

MOOSE JAW, SASK.: DND announced today a commitment to purchase a future Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) air demonstration capability.

The announcement was made alongside Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Commander of the RCAF, at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The Canadair CT-114 Tutor first entered service with the RCAF as a jet trainer in 1963. Since 1971, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have represented Canada and the RCAF with dignity and pride.

After 55 years of air demonstration, 2026 will mark the final season for the CT-114 Tutor aircraft fleet which has served as both a trainer and air demonstration aircraft for more than six decades.

The Department of National Defence will procure the CT-157 Siskin II (Pilatus PC21) for the future Snowbirds team.

Air Show Atlantic, being held Aug. 29-30 in Saint John, N.B., will mark one of the last times Maritimers will get to see the Snowbirds team perform due to the pause, which is expected to be about five years.

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It too will serve as both a training and air demonstration aircraft. This will ensure that Canada continues its strong tradition of air demonstration capability with a modern fleet that will ultimately rebuild to the team’s distinctive nine-plane formation.

This new capability will be based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and is expected to be operational in the early 2030s.

During the period of onboarding for the new aircraft, the RCAF will continue to support air shows, events, and engagements across Canada with aircrafts and personnel.

The Snowbirds arrive at CFB Greenwood flying overhead before landing. (Dagley Media photo)

These efforts raise awareness about the important roles of the RCAF, enable engagement with communities, and attract new members to Canada’s rapidly modernizing Air Force.

The RCAF is incredibly proud of the women and men who, for decades, have represented the Canadian Armed Forces with pride at airshows across North America.

The RCAF looks forward to joining with Canadians to celebrate the team’s rich history, heritage, and excellence in its farewell season.

This new fleet will ensure that Canadians, and supporters across North America, will continue to enjoy the iconic nine-plane Snowbirds formation for generations to come.

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A CF Snowbird on the ground after landing at CFB Greenwood. (Dagley Media photo)

Quick Facts

The Canadair CT-114 Tutor was the primary jet trainer for the RCAF from 1963 until 2000. The Snowbirds have flown the Tutor since 1971. These aircraft were slightly modified for show features and enhanced performance during low-level aerobatic flying.

2026 will mark the final air show season for the CT-114 Tutor aircraft prior to the fleet’s retirement. The performance schedule for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds is available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/air-force/services/showcasing/snowbirds/schedule.html

There are 86 Regular Force, Reserve Force, and public service personnel in 431 Air Demonstration Squadron of whom 56 are Regular Force members. These members will continue to contribute to the RCAF’s missions and modernization projects.

The ‘Snowbirds’ received their name after a “Name the Team” contest was held at the local Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan base elementary school in June of 1971. The Snowbirds’ crest originates from the location of the Snowbirds’ home base in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. As a tribute to their home province, the Snowbirds’ crest displays four “speed birds” (a stylized emblem of a bird in flight) in formation, resembling an ear of wheat. The speed bird is also featured on the bottom of each Snowbird aircraft.

Over the past 55 years, the Snowbirds performed as far north as Inuvik in 1974 where they were the first air demonstration team to fly a show at midnight (albeit in daylight due to summer daylight conditions in the Arctic). They flew as far south as Zapopan Military Air Base near Guadalajara, Mexico in 1993. They have flown shows as far west as Victoria, British Columbia, and as far east as St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

431 Air Demonstration Squadron traces its lineage to the RCAF’s Second World War 431 Bomber Squadron, formed in November 1942 and serving with RCAF No. 6 Group until September 1945.

Canada’s Air Force has a proud history of forming air demonstration teams, from the Siskins from 1929 to 1932, to the Golden Hawks from 1959 to 1964, and the Golden Centennaires in 1967.

The Snowbirds have performed over 2,700 air displays for over 140 million people and covered countless kilometres in North America.

Ten CAF members have been lost while serving with and alongside the Snowbirds. Each Snowbird performance is dedicated to their memories.