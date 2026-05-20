HRP investigating robbery in Halifax

HALIFAX: On May 16 at approximately 3:50 p.m., police responded to a robbery at Home Depot, located at 368 Lacewood Drive in Halifax.
It was reported that a man assaulted a security guard as he left the store with merchandise he hadn’t paid for.
The suspect fled in a vehicle.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.
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The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 40-years-old, medium build and clean shaven.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white hooded sweater with the hood up, black sunglasses and a black baseball cap.
The vehicle was described as a white or silver four door Chrysler brand vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
File #26-75538