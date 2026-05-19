Firefighters quickly douse Lower Sackville structure fire

Fire crews on site at the fire in Lower Sackville. (Photo from Hfx Firefighters on FB)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Firefighters from six departments responded to a possible structure fire in Lower Sackville on Monday afternoon.

At 4:51 p.m., a call for the report of a house fire on Hartford Drive in Lower Sackville came in.

Crews from Station 9 in Lower Sackville arrived and were met with heavy fire showing, and upgraded the call to a second alarm sending mutual aid units.

Other departments from Station 08 (Bedford); Station 10 (Middle Sackville); Station 11 (Upper Sackville); Station 12 (Highfield Park); and Station 50 (Hammonds Plains) responded along with RCMP and EHS.

As a result of the quick response, the fire was quickly knocked down with no reported injuries and no extension to neighbouring homes or surrounding wooded areas.

(Some information in this piece came from Hfx Professional Firefighters on FB)