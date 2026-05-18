Featured News

Heavy smoke conditions greets firefighters at Beaver Bank structure fire

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

May 18, 2026 , , , , , ,
A screenshot of the video by Betty O’Halloran of the house fire as posted by Hfx Firefighters on their Facebook page. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: Firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions on a late Saturday night structure fire in Beaver Bank.

Firefighters from Station 48 in Beaver Bank, along with six other departments, EHS, RCMP, and N.S. Power responded to the call on Heatherglen Drive in Beaver Bank on May 16.

Other firefighters from Station 41 Waverley;l Station4 5 Fall River; Station 8 Bedford; Station 10 Middle Sackville; Station 9 Lower Sackville; and Station 11 Upper Sackville attended the call as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fire crews arrived at the home to see that heavy fire was present as flames shot up into the night sky.

Firefighters were active at the scene for several hours as they doused the fire, did overhaul, and checked for possible extensions.

There were a couple of flareups reported the following hours, which saw fire crews return to the scene to deal with.

(Some information in this piece is from Halifax Professional Firefighters on FB)

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

Featured Community

PHOTOS: Ash Lee Jefferson students show talent in Unplugged: The Human Beat

May 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Speed cushions to be installed at various locations on Lockview Road

May 17, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Blois highlights trades, infrastructure and economic uncertainty at EHDCC breakfast

May 17, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Community Featured

PHOTOS: Ash Lee Jefferson students show talent in Unplugged: The Human Beat

May 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Heavy smoke conditions greets firefighters at Beaver Bank structure fire

May 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Milford racer gets three podium finishes at national Superbike opening weekend

May 18, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

From the Cruiser – May 12 calls

May 18, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing