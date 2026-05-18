Heavy smoke conditions greets firefighters at Beaver Bank structure fire

A screenshot of the video by Betty O’Halloran of the house fire as posted by Hfx Firefighters on their Facebook page. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: Firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions on a late Saturday night structure fire in Beaver Bank.

Firefighters from Station 48 in Beaver Bank, along with six other departments, EHS, RCMP, and N.S. Power responded to the call on Heatherglen Drive in Beaver Bank on May 16.

Other firefighters from Station 41 Waverley;l Station4 5 Fall River; Station 8 Bedford; Station 10 Middle Sackville; Station 9 Lower Sackville; and Station 11 Upper Sackville attended the call as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fire crews arrived at the home to see that heavy fire was present as flames shot up into the night sky.

Firefighters were active at the scene for several hours as they doused the fire, did overhaul, and checked for possible extensions.

There were a couple of flareups reported the following hours, which saw fire crews return to the scene to deal with.

(Some information in this piece is from Halifax Professional Firefighters on FB)