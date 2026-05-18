From the Cruiser – May 12 calls

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 84 calls for service.

Here is a look at the highlighted calls as provided by RCMP Cpl. Jody Simpson.

East Hants had six traffic collisions over the past week.

Seven traffic tickets issued in East Hants over the last week.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

It is in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Police file 2026599092.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued seven Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, using a cell phone while driving, and operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.

Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits and have all required paperwork up to date.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Clyde Pearson.

Pearson is wanted for Failure to appear in relation to Theft Under $5000 charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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