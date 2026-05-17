Speed cushions to be installed at various locations on Lockview Road

The approximate speed cushion set locations in the project area. These locations may change slightly during construction to minimize the impacts on driveways and storm drains. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The local councillor is advising residents of an upcoming project to install speed cushions along Lockview Road in Fall River.

As part of the HRM’s approved 2026/27 Capital Budget it includes the installation of traffic calming measures on Lockview Road between McPherson Road and Limestone Avenue.

The review confirmed that Lockview Road meets the criteria for traffic calming measures to enhance safety for all users.

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The second photo showing speed cushion locations. (Submitted photo)

The following traffic calming measure will be installed in the project area:

• Speed cushions are raised sections of pavement with gaps between them which are designed for large vehicles, such as fire trucks, to pass through with minimal impact.

The wheel track of a passenger vehicle is too narrow to fit between the channels and thus passenger vehicles must traverse over the deflections.

Cyclists can choose to traverse over the speed cushions or avoid them entirely by travelling through the channels, with the preferred option nearest the curb. There is no effect on resident access or on-street parking.

The installation of speed cushions is expected to reduce vehicle speeds and improve safety for all road users in this area.