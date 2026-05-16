Nova Scotia Loyal Farmers’ Market voucher program returns for 2026

Melissa Berry of LaHave River Berry Farms Inc. shows some of their products at the market. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: Students and new Nova Scotians will receive $10 vouchers to farmers’ markets again this year as Nova Scotia Loyal helps people discover and enjoy locally grown and crafted products while supporting farmers, producers and small businesses across the province.

This month, students from pre-primary to Grade 12 will receive the vouchers, provided through the Nova Scotia Loyal Farmers’ Market Voucher Program.

Post-secondary students will receive theirs in the fall, and the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and YREACH (a YMCA support program) will distribute vouchers to newcomers throughout the year.

“Our farmers’ markets have something for everyone, and this program makes it easier for more Nova Scotians to experience them first-hand,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“By putting these vouchers directly into the hands of students and newcomers, we’re helping people discover the incredible products made right here at home while supporting local producers and strengthening our communities.”

Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc with students from Bluenose Academy showing their $10 farmers’ market vouchers. (Province of Nova Scotia)

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Vouchers can be redeemed at participating Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia locations.

This year, about 215,500 vouchers will be provided to public school, home-school and Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey students (pre-primary – Grade 12), post-secondary students at publicly funded institutions and newcomers to the province.



The voucher program introduces participants to the value of buying local and the important role farmers’ markets play in communities across the province. The initiative also supports local businesses by driving traffic to markets and increasing sales for vendors.



The 2026 vouchers are valid until December 31.



Quotes:

“We love seeing the energy that students bring to our markets every spring! By sharing the Nova Scotia Loyal voucher program with the next generation of shoppers, we’re helping them discover the joys of eating locally, build habits that last a lifetime and deepen their connections in community.

“Our member markets are proud to be a part of this program; supporting our local vendors while making sure every student feels at home at their neighborhood farmers’ market.”

— Alison Lynes, Executive Director, Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia

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Quick Facts:

– last year, 29 per cent of redeemed vouchers were from a first-time visitor to a farmers’ market, with those visits resulting in $787,730 in purchases from local producers

-more than 2,000 businesses have joined the Nova Scotia Loyal movement, and that number is growing

– more than 1,300 new member businesses joined the program in the 2025-26 fiscal year

– 152 businesses have participated in the Nova Scotia Loyal producer labelling pilot program

– 40 businesses have participated in the Nova Scotia Loyal food safety pilot program to enter new markets