First Lake Drive walk raises money, support for Beacon House

Some of the walkers look at the camera as they walk by our Pat Healey in front of Bluestone Automotive. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A walk around First Lake on a sunny but slightly overcast day brought smiles, community spirit, and support for Beacon House.

Staff from Western Financial Group laced up their sneakers in celebration of Western Communities Foundation’s 25th anniversary. The Communities Foundation is the charitable arm of Western Financial Group.

The fundraiser saw participants spend about an hour walking from Beacon House and around the First Lake area before returning to the Lower Sackville organization.

Some of the walkers talk before the event began. (Healey photo)

The event was organized as part of Western Financial’s annual community walk initiative, with this year’s local effort supporting Beacon House and the work it does in the community.

“We decided to pick Beacon House because of the work that they do in the community,” said Abi Elabanjo, an insurance broker with Western Financial.

“We fell in love with everything that they’ve been doing throughout the years.”

A doggie leads some of the participants in the walk for Beacon House. (Healey photo)

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The walk from Beacon House to First Lake begins. (Healey photo)

Along with the walk, staff organized several fundraising efforts leading up to the event, including office donations, sales of small handmade items, and proceeds from a barbecue.

Elabanjo said the office had already collected more than $600 before the walk even began and expected the total to surpass $1,000 by the end of the fundraiser.

She said taking part in events like the walk gives staff a chance to connect with the community in a meaningful way.

“It’s rewarding,” said Elabanjo. “Not just being insurance brokers to the computer and just doing daily tasks.

“We’re able to come out in the community and support Beacon House and what they’re doing for the community as well.”

For Beacon House board chair Jim Gunn, seeing the turnout and support from the community was heartwarming.

“It’s wonderful that they would pick us, our food bank and our thrift store,” said Gunn.

“There’s a great atmosphere here today and it is very much appreciated by us.”

The BBQ by donation was very popular. (Healey photo)

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Gunn joked that the walk felt a little long for someone “of my age and my vintage,” but said the beautiful day and scenery around First Lake made it worthwhile.

He added that community support continues to mean a great deal to Beacon House.

“The support of this community for Beacon House is just wonderful and very reassuring,” said Gunn.

A BBQ by donation followed for participants and locals some who stopped by from neighbouring businesses for a BBQ lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers.

Western Financial staff said they hope the fundraiser also encourages residents to continue supporting Beacon House through donations of clothing, non-perishable food items, or volunteering their time.

A group photo of all of the walkers and participants in support of Beacon House. (Healey photo)

The BBQ is cooking up hamburger and hot dogs after the walk for the participants and locals/those who dropped in. (Healey photo)