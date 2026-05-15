Six drivers nabbed for impaired driving in 24 hour span; Hardwood Lands woman charged

HRM/HARDWOOD LANDS: A 33-year-old Hardwood Lands woman is one of six people arrested and charged with impaired driving by RCMP in the HRM during a 24 hour period May 9-10.

Police say that at approximately 1:20 a.m., on May 10 officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver travelling north on Hwy. 102 from Lower Sackville.

The vehicle was located on Hwy. 102 in Fall River and observed travelling below the posted speed and failing to maintain its lane.

A traffic stop was conducted and signs of impairment were observed. A roadside breath sample resulted in a fail.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Hardwood Lands, was arrested for impaired driving and on an outstanding warrant for impaired driving.

She provided two breath samples at the Enfield RCMP Detachment registering 150 mg% and 140 mg%.

The woman was released by the courts pending a future court appearance.

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On May 9, at 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man causing property damage on MacDonald Cove Rd. in Harrigan Cove.

Officers learned the man had driven his truck to the location and was burning items that did not belong to him.

He was arrested for mischief and provided a roadside breath sample, which resulted in a fail.

Stephen James Mannette, 47, of Charlos Cove, was transported to Sheet Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided two samples of breath registering 130 mg% each.

Mannette is charged with:

Impaired Driving

Impaired Driving over 80 mg%

Assault (three counts)

Mischief

Arson

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 11 and was released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

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On May 9, at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to an impaired driving complaint in the 100 block of Walker Ave. in Lower Sackville.

Officers observed signs of impairment, and the driver provided a roadside breath sample that resulted in a fail.

He was arrested.

The 50-year-old man of Lower Sackville provided two breath samples at the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment registering 160 mg% and 150 mg%.

He was released pending a future court appearance.

On May 9, at 9:55 p.m., during proactive patrol on Brushy Hill Rd. in Upper Sackville, an officer observed an off-highway vehicle on the roadway without a license plate.

Signs of impairment were observed with the driver, and a roadside breath sample resulted in a fail.

The 35-year-old man from Upper Sackville provided two breath samples at the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment registering 110 mg% and 100 mg%.

He was released pending a future court appearance.

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On May 9, at 11:30 p.m., during proactive patrol on Windmill Rd. near Ralston Ave. in Dartmouth, an officer conducted a traffic stop.

Signs of impairment were observed, and a roadside breath sample resulted in a warn.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Halifax, was issued a seven-day driving suspension.

On May 10, at 12:50 a.m., during proactive patrol on Amos Walter Dr. in North Preston, an officer located a man asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

When the driver exited the vehicle, he stumbled into a ditch.

A roadside breath demand was made; however, the man was unable to provide a suitable sample.

The 34-year-old man of North Preston faces a charge of refusal and was released pending a future court appearance.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on our roads.

The Nova Scotia RCMP reminds motorists to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or arrange alternate transportation. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.

File #: 26-71674, 26-71946, 26-72049, 26-72058, 26-72099, 26-72134