Houston government’s education cuts will hurt students, families: NDP’s Wozney

(We are reposting this story due to the website issues this week)

LOWER SACKVILLE: NSNDP Education Critic Paul Wozney made the following statement about the Houston government’s cuts to education support staff:

“Cutting 150 student support jobs translates into immediate harms for vulnerable kids who already need extra help to succeed in school.

“These are front-line workers who help students with literacy, math, and learning support every single day – no matter what the Education Minister says.

On top of cutting front-line education workers, Minister Maguire is refusing to step in and commit to protecting school librarians and social workers in HRCE schools.

“At a time when being able to tell what is real from the fake online grows harder by the week, librarians are central to teaching youth critical thinking skills to reject misinformation,” said Wozney.

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Wozney said students across the province rely on these supports to keep up and feel confident at school.

“Teachers are already stretched thin. These cuts mean they are now expected to act as counsellors, librarians, and social workers on top of everything else.

This is yet another short-sighted decision from the Houston government that will hurt those families who need support the most.

“They’re making cuts without thinking about the real impact on kids, families and classrooms – and vulnerable students will pay the price.”

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