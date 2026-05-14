N.S. contracts water bombers for wildfire season

Phil Leblanc, water bomber pilot with Forest Protection Ltd., climbs into the cockpit of an Air Tractor AT-802 last week. (Province of Nova Scotia)

DEBERT: Nova Scotia will be ready to respond this wildfire season, with four fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane to provide more protection for Nova Scotians.

A contract for four Air Tractor AT-802 water bombers and one Cessna Caravan Bird Dog was announced May 13. It will run until September 30 but can be extended if needed.



“Our wildfire seasons are becoming more intense, more unpredictable and more demanding. We’ve learned that we already know how to respond and how to step up and support each other,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“But we also need to make sure our teams have the very best resources available to them. These new additions to our fleet will help ensure we’re well prepared.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The $6.5-million contract is with Forest Protection Ltd. of New Brunswick and covers housing and maintaining the aircraft, as well as providing the pilots and other operational staff.

The home base for the planes is the Debert air tanker base in Colchester County.



In addition to the five aircraft, the Province is investing in equipment upgrades, including $12.8 million – matched by the federal government – to modernize tools and replace its helicopter fleet.



Quotes:

“The new planes are a great addition to our already strong wildfire-fighting capabilities. The Province is well prepared as we enter into wildfire season, with resources and planning already in place along with ongoing training.”

— Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Emergency Management



“FPL is proud to partner with the Government of Nova Scotia to strengthen wildfire response capacity. The addition of four air tankers and a Bird Dog aircraft complements Nova Scotia’s existing rotary helicopter fleet. This integrated approach enhances operational flexibility and support to ground crews during wildfire response.”

— Mike O’Blenis, CEO and Managing Director, Forest Protection Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

this investment is part of the $6.8 million in wildfire response funding announced in Budget 2026-27; the remaining $300,000 will cover three provincial air attack officers who co-ordinate the aircraft during wildfire response

the Air Tractor AT-802 fixed-wing water bomber, also called a water tanker or air tanker, is an agile aircraft that is a good fit for Nova Scotia’s terrain

the water bombers can be loaded with water, fire foam or other fire retardants

the Bird Dog leads co-ordination in the airspace around a fire to determine safe lines for the fixed-wing water bombers to follow

wildfire risk season in Nova Scotia runs from March 15 to October 15.