East Chester man charged by RCMP in Fall River robbery, assault in Halifax

FALL RIVER: A 29-year-old East Chester man has been charged in a pair of incidents, one being a robbery in Fall River on Tuesday morning and an assault in Halifax earlier.

On June 2, at approximately 6:40 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a robbery at the Petro Canada gas station on Hwy 2.

Officers learned that a man entered the store with his hand in his pocket, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded cash from the till. He then fled and got into a vehicle parked under the Hwy. 102 overpass.

The vehicle, described as a grey or silver SUV, was last seen travelling north on Hwy. 2.

No one was injured during the robbery.

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During the investigation, which included reviewing video surveillance, RCMP officers obtained a suspect description.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) advised that a man matching the description had been involved in an assault on a woman at a restaurant in the 300 block of Herring Cove Rd., in Halifax, at approximately 5:50 a.m.

HRP reported the man and woman left the area in a grey Kia Soul.

Video surveillance from the Halifax location allowed HRP to identify the vehicle’s owner as residing in Truro.

That information was shared with Truro Police Service.

With the assistance from Truro Police Service, the man responsible for the robbery in Fall River and the assault in Halifax was arrested outside a residence on Elm St. in Truro.

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The victim of the Halifax assault, a 35-year-old woman from Truro, was located and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Colby Daniel Scott Smith, 29, of East Chester, has been charged with Robbery and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order in relation to the Fall River incident.

He’s also facing charges from HRP of Assault, Failing to Comply with a Probation Order, Causing a Disturbance and Driving While Prohibited.

Smith was held in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 3.

File #: 26-85099, 26-85106